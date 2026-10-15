Kremlin says Ukraine derailing US peace efforts with refinery strikes

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15-10-2026 | 06:11
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Kremlin says Ukraine derailing US peace efforts with refinery strikes
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Kremlin says Ukraine derailing US peace efforts with refinery strikes

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Ukraine of going against U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts by striking Russian oil refineries, despite Moscow itself never publicly agreeing to Washington's "energy ceasefire."

Kyiv "continues to launch strikes against these facilities. In doing so, it is coming into serious conflict with the peace efforts of the United States and American negotiators, who are making vigorous efforts to initiate the peace process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Ukraine

Donald Trump

Russia

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