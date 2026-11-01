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Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts
World News
01-11-2026 | 08:09
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Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts
Pope Leo said on Sunday he hoped cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in implementing a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky would pave the way for broader peace efforts.
"A humanitarian operation has been carried out to help the civilian population in the city of Oleshky. I hope that the cooperation between the parties, which made this necessary humanitarian gesture possible, will strengthen their willingness to engage in dialogue and lead to fresh concrete initiatives for peace," Pope Leo said during his Sunday prayer.
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