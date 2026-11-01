Pope Leo says he hopes Oleshky truce could spur Ukraine-Russia peace efforts

Pope Leo said on Sunday he hoped cooperation between Russia and Ukraine in implementing a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky would ‌pave the way for broader peace efforts.



"A humanitarian operation has been carried out to help the civilian population in the city of Oleshky. I hope that the cooperation between the parties, which made this necessary humanitarian gesture possible, will strengthen their willingness to engage in dialogue and lead to ‌fresh ⁠concrete initiatives for peace," Pope Leo said during his Sunday prayer.



Reuters