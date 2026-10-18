Deaths confirmed after 'serious incident,' fire at Canada military base in Alberta

People were killed and injured in a serious incident that resulted in a fire on one of Canada's busiest ‌military bases in Alberta, Defense Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday.



"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident" at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, McGuinty told reporters in Ottawa.



He did not say how ⁠many people were killed or injured, or what caused the "tragic" situation at the base in the east-central part of the province, about 210 km (130 miles) east of Edmonton.



A major fire was still burning on Saturday evening, he said, adding: "I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory."



The Canadian military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident, McGuinty said.



Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on ‌social ⁠media that the national government was "working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities."



CFB Wainwright had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data. The town of Wainwright, population about ⁠6,600, is just north of the base.



The municipality posted on social media that the fire had crossed the base fence into the nearby district but ⁠no evacuation orders had been issued.



General Jennie Carignan, the chief of Canada's Defense Staff, said on social media that the Canadian forces ⁠are fully engaged with federal, provincial and local authorities.



"Our priority remains the welfare of our members, their families and their community," she said.



Reuters