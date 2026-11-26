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Eisenkot moves closer to forming government: Netanyahu prepares to leave power amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
26-11-2026 | 13:00
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Eisenkot moves closer to forming government: Netanyahu prepares to leave power amid Iran tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a significant step toward forming a new government, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party announced the resumption of negotiations with the Democratic Party to reach an agreement on ministerial portfolios, while a deal with United Torah Judaism appears to be only a matter of time.
Efforts are continuing to finalize agreements by Saturday evening, with the government expected to be formally announced early next week.
The anticipated government, led by Eisenkot, is expected to comprise 24 ministries. Eisenkot has briefed Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the progress made toward forming the new administration.
Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledged that it is heading toward leaving power after raising a series of conditions during government formation negotiations.
Meanwhile, Naftali Bennett, leader of the Together party, has remained silent, requesting a comprehensive picture of the agreements, including the positions of ultra-Orthodox parties, the planned measures regarding military conscription, and Eisenkot’s stance and intentions toward the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas.
If Eisenkot succeeds in finalizing and signing the coalition agreements, a key question remains, one that is increasingly worrying Israelis: how will Netanyahu respond, and could he seek to divert his domestic political crisis toward the outside through a security escalation?
The question comes amid reports that the Israeli military is preparing for possible immediate escalation, including the prospect of Israel launching a unilateral strike against Iran.
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