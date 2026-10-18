News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio
World News
18-10-2026 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that President Donald Trump's waiver of sweeping sanctions and tariffs on Russia would be a 60-day pause to "analyze" their impact on the global economy.
"The president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the U.S. economy," Rubio said, noting that the economic restrictions involved a number of countries, not just Russia.
He said various conflicts were impacting global energy prices, including the U.S. war on Iran and attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.
"These conflicts around the world are starting to crash into each other, and they're having an impact not just on global oil and diesel prices,” but on economies as well, Rubio said.
Trump said late Saturday his decision would benefit the U.S., though it was unclear if he had actually made up his mind on the matter.
"We'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out," he said. "It's a very good decision, and it's going to be a decision that's good for the country, and I think good for the world."
"The diesel that Putin was going to sell, they were (going to) make it available to the global market one way or the other. The only difference is how much of it the United States was going to get," Rubio said, underscoring the importance of the vital fuel powering US road hauling, agriculture and construction.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Sanctions
Russia
Economy
Next
French PM says 1,200 arrested, 150 police hurt in protests
Deaths confirmed after 'serious incident,' fire at Canada military base in Alberta
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-24
Xi says looks forward to discussing 'global situation' with Trump: State media
World News
2026-09-24
Xi says looks forward to discussing 'global situation' with Trump: State media
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability
0
World News
2026-10-11
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
World News
2026-10-11
Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
0
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Israel president says UK sanctions on settlements will be 'on wrong side of history'
Middle East News
2026-09-08
Israel president says UK sanctions on settlements will be 'on wrong side of history'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:03
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
World News
05:03
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
0
World News
04:56
Zelenskiy says Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector 76 times in past week
World News
04:56
Zelenskiy says Russia attacked Ukrainian energy sector 76 times in past week
0
World News
04:45
Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says
World News
04:45
Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says
0
World News
04:08
Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country
World News
04:08
Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:45
Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says
World News
04:45
Poland scrambles aircraft as Russia launches strikes on Ukraine, Polish military says
0
World News
2026-02-16
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
World News
2026-02-16
Italy says it stands ready to train police in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-22
Israeli operations expand in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire claims
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-22
Israeli operations expand in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire claims
0
World News
05:03
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
World News
05:03
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:10
French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms
Lebanon News
07:10
French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese banks dispute $600 million tax claim over Eurobond gains
3
Middle East News
11:31
Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank
Middle East News
11:31
Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank
4
Middle East News
11:02
Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses
Middle East News
11:02
Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses
5
Middle East News
10:38
Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions
Middle East News
10:38
Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions
6
Middle East News
11:23
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
11:23
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
7
Middle East News
07:38
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
Middle East News
07:38
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
8
Middle East News
10:36
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked
Middle East News
10:36
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More