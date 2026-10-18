Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio

World News
18-10-2026 | 01:20
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Trump paused Russia sanctions to &#39;analyze&#39; impact on global economy: Rubio
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Trump paused Russia sanctions to 'analyze' impact on global economy: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that President Donald Trump's waiver of sweeping sanctions and tariffs on Russia would be a 60-day pause to "analyze" their impact on the global economy.

"The president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the U.S. economy," Rubio said, noting that the economic restrictions involved a number of countries, not just Russia.

He said various conflicts were impacting global energy prices, including the U.S. war on Iran and attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

"These conflicts around the world are starting to crash into each other, and they're having an impact not just on global oil and diesel prices,” but on economies as well, Rubio said.

Trump said late Saturday his decision would benefit the U.S., though it was unclear if he had actually made up his mind on the matter.

"We'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out," he said. "It's a very good decision, and it's going to be a decision that's good for the country, and I think good for the world."

"The diesel that Putin was going to sell, they were (going to) make it available to the global market one way or the other. The only difference is how much of it the United States was going to get," Rubio said, underscoring the importance of the vital fuel powering US road hauling, agriculture and construction.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Sanctions

Russia

Economy

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