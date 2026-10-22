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French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots
World News
22-10-2026 | 11:14
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French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots
French courts have jailed 217 people after convicting them in fast-track trials linked to last weekend's rioting, the justice minister said Thursday, hailing the judiciary's "extremely firm" response.
Speaking outside the Fleury-Merogis prison on the outskirts of Paris, Gerald Darmanin said 2,700 people had been detained since Saturday; more than 1,000 of them had appeared in court, of whom "217 people have been imprisoned... and this figure is continuing to rise a lot."
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