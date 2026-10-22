French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots

French courts have jailed 217 people after convicting them in fast-track trials linked to last weekend's rioting, the justice minister said Thursday, hailing the judiciary's "extremely firm" response.



Speaking outside the Fleury-Merogis prison on the outskirts of Paris, Gerald Darmanin said 2,700 people had been detained since Saturday; more than 1,000 of them had appeared in court, of whom "217 people have been imprisoned... and this figure is continuing to rise a lot."



AFP



