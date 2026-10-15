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Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
Lebanon News
15-10-2026 | 05:38
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Hezbollah MP says seized explosives truck belonged to the group
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said the group had informed Lebanese authorities that a truck carrying seized explosives belonged to the resistance.
Fadlallah called on Lebanese authorities to quickly reassess the risks and reverse the measures they had taken in connection with the case.
Lebanon News
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