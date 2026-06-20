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Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants
World News
20-06-2026 | 07:55
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Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants
Switzerland continues to provide a "discreet and reliable setting" at Bürgenstock to facilitate discussions on implementing a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Saturday.
It added in a statement that no further details would be disclosed about participants and the content of the talks, citing confidentiality.
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