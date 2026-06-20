Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

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20-06-2026 | 07:55
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Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at B&uuml;rgenstock, declines to identify participants
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Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

Switzerland continues to provide a "discreet and ‌reliable setting" at Bürgenstock to facilitate discussions on implementing a ⁠memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Saturday.

It added ‌in ⁠a statement that no further details would be disclosed ⁠about participants and the content of ⁠the talks, citing confidentiality.

Reuters

World News

Switzerland

Bürgenstock

United States

Iran

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