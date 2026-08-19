Russia, Ukraine exchange 103 captured soldiers each: Moscow

World News
19-08-2026 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, Ukraine exchange 103 captured soldiers each: Moscow
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia, Ukraine exchange 103 captured soldiers each: Moscow

Russia and Ukraine each handed over 103 captured soldiers on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said, in the latest exchange between the warring sides.

"103 Russian servicemen were returned... in exchange, 103 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the ministry said on social media.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Soldiers

LBCI Next
Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman
US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-05

Russia, Ukraine swap 185 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

LBCI
World News
2026-06-18

Russia threatens more Ukraine strikes after massive attack on Moscow

LBCI
World News
2026-07-05

Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

LBCI
World News
2026-07-25

Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

Top EU officials 'stand firmly' with ICC chief hit by US sanctions

LBCI
World News
07:02

Tourist helicopter crashes in Kenya, no survivors

LBCI
World News
06:57

Germany's Merz condemns far-right Israeli minister's Gaza remarks: Spokesman

LBCI
World News
13:44

US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-02

Israeli attacks since March 2 killed 2,659, wounded 8,183: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-26

Houthi leader warns of 'military response' if Mideast war requires it

LBCI
World News
2026-03-26

China urges peace talks in Iran war

LBCI
World News
2026-04-30

Vessel carrying grain Ukraine says stolen by Russia won't unload in Israel: Media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Gaza’s roadmap meets Lebanon’s reality: What comes first, Israel’s withdrawal or disarmament?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon orders handover of ex-Syrian general Adel Issa to Syrian authorities

LBCI
World News
08:45

Rebels accuse Ethiopia govt of drone strike near Tigray capital

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

LBCI
Middle East News
11:05

UAE says seek shelter, warns of 'potential missile threats'

LBCI
World News
13:44

US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

IAEA chief says found 'tons of nuclear materials' in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:19

Mediator Qatar says Hormuz agreement crucial for US-Iran talks to resume

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More