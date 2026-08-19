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Russia, Ukraine exchange 103 captured soldiers each: Moscow
World News
19-08-2026 | 05:23
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Russia, Ukraine exchange 103 captured soldiers each: Moscow
Russia and Ukraine each handed over 103 captured soldiers on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said, in the latest exchange between the warring sides.
"103 Russian servicemen were returned... in exchange, 103 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the ministry said on social media.
AFP
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