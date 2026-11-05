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Bomb alerts force flights to land in France, Bulgaria, Belgium
World News
05-11-2026 | 05:11
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Bomb alerts force flights to land in France, Bulgaria, Belgium
Bomb threats forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe on Thursday morning, the latest in a series of threats targeting flights in Europe.
Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport, 100 km west of Paris, after being diverted as a security precaution, the Irish airline said in a statement.
Belgian media reported that an airliner forced to land at Brussels' Zaventem airport belonged to the Polish airline LOT.
A Finnair plane from Helsinki was safely escorted to its scheduled landing in Rome by the Italian air force, a source close to the matter said.
Bulgarian officials reported three aircraft making emergency landings because of bomb threats.
Airplanes flying from Copenhagen and Madrid landed in Sofia, the interior minister said, according to broadcaster bTV.
A third aircraft, from London, landed in Plovdiv, local media said.
Reuters
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