The United Nations warned Wednesday of a growing risk of atrocity crimes being committed by Israel against the Palestinians and urged all states to take immediate preventative action.



"Israeli government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing, and collective punishment in the West Bank. Across society, the incitement to hatred and to perpetration of violations amounting to atrocity crimes -- war crimes, crimes against humanity and even genocide -- has been appalling," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.







AFP