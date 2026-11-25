President Joseph Aoun received Middle East Airlines (MEA) Chairman and Director General Mohammad El-Hout, who briefed him on the company's receipt of the first of eight new aircraft expected to arrive before summer.



El-Hout noted that the airline owns all eight aircraft, some of which are capable of reaching the United States and Canada, while others can fly to Africa, strengthening MEA's presence on these routes and its standing among international airlines.



He also informed President Aoun of the high volume of bookings for flights to Beirut during the upcoming holiday season, signaling a promising season ahead.



President Aoun congratulated El-Hout on the airline's achievements, commending the efforts of its management, pilots, and staff, while praising its international reputation and role in raising Lebanon's profile worldwide.