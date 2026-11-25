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Head of Lebanon's land transport unions says protests demand-driven, livelihood-related, and peaceful
Lebanon News
25-11-2026 | 04:42
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Head of Lebanon's land transport unions says protests demand-driven, livelihood-related, and peaceful
The head of Lebanon’s land transport unions, Bassam Tleis, addressed drivers as they gathered in Riad al-Solh Square after arriving from Beirut and its suburbs, stressing that their protest was “demand-driven, livelihood-related and peaceful,” and carried no political dimension.
Tleis said the protest aims to push the state to enforce existing laws, protect the legitimate land transport sector and safeguard the rights of around 54,000 families working in the industry.
He explained that public transport drivers fulfill their obligations to the state by paying taxes, fees and dues, but face unfair competition from private cars transporting passengers illegally, motorcycles, tuk-tuks and other violations threatening their livelihoods.
Tleis called on the government to enforce existing laws, implement the judicial ruling ordering the closure of illegal transport applications and honor previous agreements, particularly those concerning the regulation of cross-border transport and the adoption of necessary amendments to the Traffic Law.
Addressing the monthly financial assistance of LBP 12 million for three months, he said the measure was intended to prevent an increase in transport fares for passengers amid rising fuel prices, rather than provide direct financial assistance to drivers.
He argued that the state could ease the burden on both passengers and drivers by reducing taxes and fees imposed on fuel instead of placing further financial pressures on them.
Tleis also criticized the absence of a comprehensive national land transport plan and the uneven enforcement of laws, noting that some legal amendments had resulted in vehicles being impounded and their owners being prevented from registering them, depriving them of their source of income.
He stressed that unions do not oppose any entity operating in passenger transport, provided it complies with the law, which reserves the activity for licensed public transport vehicles.
Tleis praised the handling of the drivers' demands by the minister of interior and municipalities and the director-general of the Internal Security Forces, commending the measures and decisions taken so far. However, he stressed that resolving the crisis requires cooperation among the government and all state institutions.
He emphasized that the protest was not directed against the president, the prime minister, or any political party, but aimed at pressuring authorities to enforce the law and protect drivers from unfair competition, while rejecting any confrontation or disruption to citizens' interests.
Tleis announced that another protest would be held next Wednesday, with its location and arrangements to be announced later, warning that peaceful demonstrations would continue if the government failed to respond to their demands.
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