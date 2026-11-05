Finnish court jails Russian captain over Baltic cable sabotage

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05-11-2026 | 04:39
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Finnish court jails Russian captain over Baltic cable sabotage
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Finnish court jails Russian captain over Baltic cable sabotage

A Finnish court on Thursday jailed the Russian captain and a senior crew member from a freighter for sabotaging two undersea cables linking Finland and Estonia.

The Helsinki District Court said it had convicted the captain and his deputy on the Fitburg for "aggravated criminal damage." The Russian captain was ordered jailed for three years and six months and the crew member, an Azerbaijan national, for two years and 10 months.

AFP


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