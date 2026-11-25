Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that public funds belong to all Lebanese and that safeguarding them is not a favor, but a duty incumbent on everyone entrusted with public office.



Salam said compliance with the Public Procurement Law is not discretionary, but a legal obligation for which every official is accountable.



He highlighted that every Lebanese citizen has the right to know how public funds are spent, what the state purchases, from whom, at what price and under which rules.



“What we seek is not merely to improve administrative performance, but to break with practices that have long weakened state institutions, undermined citizens’ trust in them, squandered resources and provided cover for corruption and those involved in it,” Salam said.