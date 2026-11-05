'Too early' to say if flight bomb threats linked: EU

World News
05-11-2026 | 07:40
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&#39;Too early&#39; to say if flight bomb threats linked: EU
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'Too early' to say if flight bomb threats linked: EU

The EU said Thursday it was not yet clear whether a spate of hoax bomb alerts targeting European flights were connected, and that it was following events closely with national authorities.

"Any threats against civilians are unacceptable," EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas posted on X, adding that it was "too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked."

AFP

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