Melania Trump calls for 'more enduring' Ukraine ceasefire

World News
05-11-2026 | 11:47
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Melania Trump calls for &#39;more enduring&#39; Ukraine ceasefire
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Melania Trump calls for 'more enduring' Ukraine ceasefire

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for a "more enduring" ceasefire in Ukraine as she hosted officials from the war-torn country and its invader Russia at the White House on Thursday.

"Now we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people," Trump said, referring to a temporary ceasefire she helped negotiate in the Russian-occupied town last month.

"Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire," she added.

AFP

World News

Trump

calls

'more

enduring'

Ukraine

ceasefire

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