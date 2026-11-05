Melania Trump calls for 'more enduring' Ukraine ceasefire

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called for a "more enduring" ceasefire in Ukraine as she hosted officials from the war-torn country and its invader Russia at the White House on Thursday.



"Now we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people," Trump said, referring to a temporary ceasefire she helped negotiate in the Russian-occupied town last month.



"Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire," she added.



AFP