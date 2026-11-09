Greece recovers 12 dead migrants from boat off of Crete, coast guard says

Greece retrieved the bodies of 12 dead ‌migrants from a boat sailing off the island of Crete ⁠early on Monday, its coast guard said.



The coast guard rescued 18 people from the boat about 15 ‌nautical ⁠miles off the port of Kaloi Limenes and dozens ⁠of others in two other separate incidents ⁠off Crete, a coast guard ⁠official said.



Reuters