Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says

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13-10-2026 | 02:02
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Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says
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Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says

Two ships ‌off Bulgaria's Black Sea ⁠coast were hit by drones and one sank, ‌Bulgaria's ⁠Prime Minister Rumen Radev ⁠said on Tuesday.

Reuters

World News

sinks

Bulgaria

coast,

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