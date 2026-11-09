Krakow shooting suspect dies

The man Polish authorities said was responsible for a deadly weekend shooting spree in Krakow has died, police said on Monday.



"We inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital," regional police said in a post on X about the 24-year-old Polish man who allegedly opened fire on Saturday in central Krakow, killing six people.



The gunman was wounded in a shootout with police and had been in critical condition in hospital.



AFP



