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Two Italian workers killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait: Reuters
Middle East News
26-11-2026 | 09:04
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Two Italian workers killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait: Reuters
Two Italians have been killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday, adding that the victims were technicians for the German defense group Rheinmetall.
Kuwait's defense ministry said earlier that the country's army detected a number of drones within its airspace, in what it described as an Iranian attack.
Reuters
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