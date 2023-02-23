Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

World
2023-02-23 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

US President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga to become president of the World Bank, lauding his experience forging public-private partnerships to address financial inclusion and climate change.

The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects to select a new president by early May to replace David Malpass, who announced his resignation last week. Banga's nomination by the United States all but assures he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding as the institution embarks on a major series of reforms to better respond to climate change and other pressing challenges facing developing countries.
 
“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," Biden said in a statement. "He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change."

Biden also singled out Banga's experience mobilizing public-private resources to tackle urgent challenges such as climate change at a range of organizations.
 
The bank has historically been headed by someone from the United States, its largest shareholder, while a European heads the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but developing countries and emerging markets have pushed to widen those choices.

Banga's nomination is the first to be made public, but the bank will accept nominations from other member countries through March 29. Germany, another major shareholder, this week said the job should go to a woman since the bank has never been headed by a woman in its 77-year history.
 
A US administration official said they did not know if other countries would nominate candidates for the post.

Raised in India but now a US citizen, Banga currently serves as vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm. He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard Inc (MA.N), where he set a target of bringing 1 billion people and 50 million micro- and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

He also serves as co-chair of the Partnership for Central America, where he worked closely with US Vice President Kamala Harris to mobilize public, private and non-profit resources for Northern Central America.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Banga's experience at Mastercard and his work to deploy private capital into climate solutions would help him achieve the World Bank’s dual objectives of eliminating extreme poverty and expanding shared prosperity.

She said Banga understood that those objectives were deeply intertwined with addressing climate change, preparing for and preventing future pandemics, and mitigating the root causes and consequences of conflict and fragility.

"Mr. Banga’s track record of forging partnerships between the public sector, private sector, and non-profits uniquely equips him to help mobilize the private capital and press for the reforms needed to meet our shared ambitions," she said.

That would enable the World Bank to serve "as a force multiplier for good" by catalyzing action from the wide range of players, she said, adding that the World Bank could not meet the massive needs on its own.
 

World

US

President

Joe Biden

Nominates

Former

MasterCard

Chief

Ajay Banga

Head

World

Bank

Financial

Inclusion

Climate

Change

LBCI Next
On eve of Ukraine war anniversary, Putin talks about boosting nuclear forces
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon

LBCI
World
06:04

US to 'quickly' nominate candidate to lead World Bank, Yellen says

LBCI
World
00:38

Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:05

Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Sports
07:39

UK commentator John Motson dies aged 77

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary

LBCI
World
05:07

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app