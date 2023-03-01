UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

World
2023-03-01 | 07:54
High views
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

The United Arab Emirates' state-owned renewables developer Masdar will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion) in British battery storage technology, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are committed... to deploy a billion pounds across the United Kingdom to accelerate the battery storage solutions," Jameel Al Ramahi told the International Energy Week conference.

Masdar bought UK-based battery company Arlington Energy last year.
 
Masdar is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA).
 

