SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

World
2023-03-12 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Four crew members aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida's Gulf coast on Saturday, returning safely from a five-month science mission on the International Space Station. 

The SpaceX capsule, dubbed Endurance, parachuted into waters off the coast of Tampa just after 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT) carrying two NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and one Russian cosmonaut after a roughly nine-hour flight from the orbital research lab, a NASA-SpaceX webcast showed. 

The Crew-5 team launched from Florida on Oct. 6 to conduct routine science aboard the station. It included cosmonaut Anna Kikina, 38, who became the first Russian to fly on an American spacecraft in 20 years, and NASA flight commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, the first Native American woman sent into orbit. 

NASA pilot Josh Cassada, 49, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, a veteran of four previous spaceflights, were also aboard.  

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, a gumdrop-shaped pod designed to launch atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets, undocked from the space station early on Saturday morning and re-entered Earth's atmosphere around 8:11 p.m. EST (0111 GMT Sunday), enduring frictional heat that sent temperatures outside the capsule soaring to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,930 degrees Celsius). 

Two sets of parachutes deployed to brake the capsule's descent to 15 miles per hour (24 kilometers per hour) just before splashdown. 

The mission was SpaceX's sixth crewed flight for NASA since its Crew Dragon spacecraft first flew humans in May 2020, when it restored crewed launches from American soil after nearly a decade of U.S. dependence on Russia's Soyuz program for space station flights. 

Kikina, the only woman in Russia's cosmonaut corps, was the first Russian to fly on an American spacecraft under a renewed agreement signed in 2022 between NASA and Russia's space agency to conduct joint flights. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, currently on the station, launched there on a Soyuz rocket in September. 

Reuters
 

World

Variety

Crew

SpaceX

Florida

Science

Mission

International Space Station

NASA

Space

Rocket

Astronaut

LBCI Next
Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6
Silicon Valley Bank's demise began with downgrade threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-10

NASA will launch a Mars mission on Blue Origin’s New Glenn

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

US FDA approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:28

Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

LBCI
World
11:09

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

LBCI
World
11:00

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash

LBCI
World
10:09

US officials deny reaching exchange of prisoners agreement with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Mikati welcomes Saudi-Iranian developments, urges election of president: report

LBCI
World
12:28

Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app