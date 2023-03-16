Best way to shield Moldova is to protect Ukraine, says UK

2023-03-16 | 08:06
Best way to shield Moldova is to protect Ukraine, says UK
Best way to shield Moldova is to protect Ukraine, says UK

The best way to defend Moldova from attack by Russia is to protect Ukraine, Britain's foreign minister said on Thursday, though he declined to commit to sending arms directly.

James Cleverly was speaking on a visit to Moldova where he announced 10 million pounds ($12 million) of British aid for economic and governance reforms, including in the energy sector.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Moldova's pro-Western government and its allies have feared it could be dragged into the conflict. The nation of 2.5 million people borders Ukraine and has Russian peacekeepers stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway Transdniestria region.

Moscow says that is a case of unjustified "Russophobia".

Asked by reporters whether London planned military support to Moldova, Cleverly said: "We strongly believe that one of the best ways of protecting Moldova from physical attack is helping the Ukrainians defend themselves against Russia."

In recent months, Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine have entered Moldovan airspace while authorities have blamed the Kremlin for fuelling anti-government protests, which it denies.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also accused Moscow in February of planning a coup to overthrow the government.
 
 
 

