MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law

29-09-2025 | 05:07
MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law
MP Bassil urges government to implement expat voting law

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil on Monday called on the government to fully implement the electoral law and not shift responsibility onto Parliament, stressing the need to ensure voting rights for Lebanese expatriates.

Speaking at the opening of a Parliament session, Bassil said the current law clearly provides the government with the mechanism to conduct overseas voting for the six seats allocated to expatriates. He also cited a report from a committee formed by the previous government outlining practical solutions to carry out the process.

“Any talk of failing to implement the voting and candidacy process for expatriates is baseless,” Bassil said, urging the government to begin voter registration immediately to quash speculation about a possible delay of the 2026 parliamentary elections.

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

Government

Expat

Voting

Law

