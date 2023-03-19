Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

World
2023-03-19 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Putin makes surprise trip to Russian-occupied Mariupol in wake of ICC warrant

A day after being accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst devastation of his year-old invasion.

State television showed extended footage of Putin being shown around the city on Saturday night, meeting rehoused residents and being briefed on reconstruction efforts by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The port city of Mariupol became known around the world as a byword for death and destruction as much of it was reduced to ruins in the first months of the war, eventually falling to Russian forces in May.

Hundreds were killed in the bombing of a theater where families with children were sheltering. The Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) said Russia's early bombing of a maternity hospital there was a war crime. Moscow denied that and has said since it invaded on Feb. 24 last year that it does not target civilians.

Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an imperialistic land grab that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people in Ukraine.


Reuters 

World

Putin

Russia

Russian

Trip

Russian-Occupied

Mariupol

LBCI Next
US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures - WSJ
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-18

Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics

LBCI
World
2023-01-07

Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:39

France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday

LBCI
World
09:46

Montenegro votes in presidential election

LBCI
World
09:08

N. Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on

LBCI
World
08:56

Japan discusses security in first foreign minister visit to Solomon Islands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Sports
10:24

Ronaldo hands team mate winning penalty as gesture of respect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app