King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

World
2023-03-24 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Charles&#39; state visit to France postponed after violent protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests

King Charles' state visit to France on Sunday has been postponed, the Elysee Palace said, after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and cities across France.

The Elysee said a joint decision was taken by the British and French governments after trade unions called for a further day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations during the king's visit.
 
The postponement will be a major embarrassment to Macron, who had hoped the monarch's visit would mark a symbolic step in the two countries' efforts to turn a page after years of poor relations post-Brexit.

King Charles had been due to travel first to France for three days before moving on to Germany, an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for the French leader who has sought to position himself as Europe's de facto leader.
 
"The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible," the Elysee said in a statement.

A Buckingham Palace source said King Charles' visit to Germany will go ahead as planned.

Black-clad anarchists fought street battles with police for several hours in the French capital on Thursday, ransacking a McDonald's restaurant, smashing up bus shelters and setting alight mounds of garbage that have piled up during strikes.

In Bordeaux, at the heart of one of France's best-known wine growing areas and where King Charles had also been expected to visit, protesters set alight the entrance to the city hall.

The upending of plans to host King Charles - which included a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles - will only pile further pressure on Macron to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France's worst unrest since the 'Yellow Vest' rebellion of 2018/2019.
 
The violence intensified after Macron's government pushed legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64 through parliament without a vote. His government lacks a clear majority.
 

World

King Charles

State

Visit

France

Postponed

Violence

Protests

Emmanuel Macron

England

Monarch

LBCI Next
Montenegrin police charge crypto founder Do Kwon for forging documents
Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch

LBCI
World
05:33

Violence hits France in day of anger over Macron's pension changes

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:22

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:58

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
World
07:50

US and China wage war beneath the waves – over internet cables

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app