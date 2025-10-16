Israel threatens to resume fighting if Hamas does not respect Gaza truce deal

Israel's defense minister on Wednesday threatened to resume fighting if Hamas didn't honour a Gaza truce deal, saying he had ordered the military to prepare "a plan to crush" the group in the event of renewed combat.



"If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will resume fighting and act to achieve a total defeat of Hamas, to change the reality in Gaza and achieve all the objectives of the war," a statement from Israel Katz's office said.



It comes after Hamas' armed wing said it had transferred all the bodies it could access, and that it would need special recovery equipment to reach more bodies promised under a ceasefire deal.



AFP