Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi

24-10-2025 | 01:40
Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi
Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi

Japan's new prime minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that Japan needs foreign workers to address labour shortages due to a declining population but some "rule breaches" had made the public feel "uneasy".

"Some illegal activities and breaches of rules by certain foreigners have created situations where members of the public feel uneasy and perceive unfairness," Takaichi said in her first policy speech.

"While we draw a clear line from xenophobia, the government will respond resolutely to such acts."

AFP

