Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014

The Israeli military said Sunday that the Red Cross had received the remains of a hostage, which Hamas earlier announced belonged to officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the Gaza war of 2014.



Israeli forensic experts are expected to determine the identity of the remains once they are brought into Israel.



"According to information provided by the Red Cross, the coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli army troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said.



AFP



