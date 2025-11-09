Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014

Middle East News
09-11-2025 | 07:43
High views
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014

The Israeli military said Sunday that the Red Cross had received the remains of a hostage, which Hamas earlier announced belonged to officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the Gaza war of 2014.

Israeli forensic experts are expected to determine the identity of the remains once they are brought into Israel.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, the coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli army troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Red Cross

Hostage

Hamas

Gaza

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
