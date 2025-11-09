News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014
Middle East News
09-11-2025 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says Red Cross receives remains of hostage, which Hamas says belong to officer killed in 2014
The Israeli military said Sunday that the Red Cross had received the remains of a hostage, which Hamas earlier announced belonged to officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the Gaza war of 2014.
Israeli forensic experts are expected to determine the identity of the remains once they are brought into Israel.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, the coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli army troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Red Cross
Hostage
Hamas
Gaza
Next
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-30
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-30
Israel army says remains of two hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-06
Israel says hostage remains returned from Gaza belong to Tanzanian student
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
0
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
0
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
World News
05:43
Syria’s president arrives in US for landmark visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
0
World News
2025-10-22
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
World News
2025-10-22
Louvre crown dropped by thieves can be restored: Museum director
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
2
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
6
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
7
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
Middle East News
06:15
Dam reservoirs plunge below 3% in Iran's second city
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Hamas says fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More