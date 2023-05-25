Energy bills to fall for millions of Britons as regulator slashes price cap

World
2023-05-25 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Energy bills to fall for millions of Britons as regulator slashes price cap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Energy bills to fall for millions of Britons as regulator slashes price cap

Millions of British households will see cheaper energy bills from July after regulator Ofgem slashed its cap on prices following a slump in wholesale energy costs.

The news will come as a relief to British households suffering from the joint-highest rate of inflation among the Group of Seven nations, along with Italy. Official data showed consumer prices rose 8.7 percent in annual terms in April, slowing from March, but still at elevated levels.
 
“After a difficult winter for consumers it is encouraging to see signs that the market is stabilizing and prices are moving in the right direction," Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said in a statement.

The new price cap of 2,074 pounds ($2,618) a year for average dual-fuel use marks a near 40 percent fall compared with the previous cap level.

However the price drop for most British households will be around 17 percent as they have been protected by a government guarantee since October to keep the average annual cost of energy at 2,500 pounds a year to help with a cost-of-living squeeze.
 
Brearley said energy costs could still be difficult to manage for some customers, with prices still historically high and likely to remain elevated.

“In the medium term, we’re unlikely to see prices return to the levels we saw before the energy crisis," he said.

Energy prices hit record highs in Britain and Europe last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to reduced gas supply from Russia to Europe.

The price cap in October 2020 was set at 1,042 pounds a year.

Campaigners said the stubbornly high energy prices show the country needs to invest in energy efficiency measures to help drive down use and overall costs.

“The government needs to use the summer to fix Britain’s broken energy system... This means ramping up energy efficiency programs, helping the public with energy debt and reforming energy pricing arrangements so people don’t suffer again this winter," said Simon Francis, coordinator of campaign group the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.
 
National Energy Network said some 6.6 million British households would remain in fuel poverty - a measure of how much income is spent on energy - despite the price drop.

As part of reforms to the market Ofgem also said on Thursday the amount of profit energy suppliers are allowed to make under the price cap would be slightly increased.

These changes will add around 10 pounds a year to a typical annual bill.

Ofgem said the change was needed to ensure companies are able to raise more capital and remain profitable and help to reduce company failures which have added 83 pounds a year to average bills.
 

World

Energy

Bills

Fall

Millions

Britons

Regulator

Slash

Price

Cap

LBCI Next
Russia expels five Swedish diplomats, says ties at "unprecedented low"
China rejects claim it is spying on Western critical infrastructure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-15

EU lawmakers consider profit cap in case energy prices resurge

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Euro zone producer prices fall due to energy, as other goods rise

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-12

Oil prices fall, set for 4th weekly drop, as demand fears weigh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks

LBCI
World
08:58

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

LBCI
World
08:54

Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears

LBCI
World
08:49

Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round

LBCI
World
07:48

Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More