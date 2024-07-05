Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Friday, July 5, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 15,000, and the diesel price increased by LBP 18,000. However, the gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,632,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,670,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,510,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 856,000