Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 6,000. However, the diesel and gas prices remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,651,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,689,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,518,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 890,000