Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-07-12 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, July 12, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 6,000. However, the diesel and gas prices remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,651,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,689,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,518,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 890,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-05

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-02

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-28

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-08

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-05

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
01:46

Israeli military says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
03:40

Philippines rejects 'use of force' to undermine its South China Sea interests

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-06

Bin Salman keen to develop Iran ties following Pezeshkian's election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More