Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-09-27
High views
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

On Friday, September 27, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 6,000, with gas prices remaining stable.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,406,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,304,000

- Gas canister: LBP 909,000 

