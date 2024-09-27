News
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-27 | 02:18
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
On Friday, September 27, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 3,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 6,000, with gas prices remaining stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,406,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,304,000
- Gas canister: LBP 909,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Diesel
Gas
Prices
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
Previous
