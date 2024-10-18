Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, October 18, 2024, prices for 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 11,000. However, the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000, while the gas price remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,471,000



-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,511,000



-Diesel: LBP 1,341,000



-Gas canister: LBP 986,000