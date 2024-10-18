Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-18 | 02:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, October 18, 2024, prices for 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 11,000. However, the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000, while the gas price remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,471,000

-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,511,000

-Diesel: LBP 1,341,000

-Gas canister: LBP 986,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-27

Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-10

Fuel prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-15

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14

Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13

Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Kremlin concerned about 'human catastrophe' in Gaza, Lebanon after Sinwar killing

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Israeli army says two attackers entering from Jordan 'neutralized'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:51

Hezbollah launches large rocket barrage at Zevulun settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-08

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More