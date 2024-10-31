BDL issues directive for banks to pay two monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-31 | 11:09
High views
BDL issues directive for banks to pay two monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0min
BDL issues directive for banks to pay two monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued a directive for banks to pay an amount equivalent to two monthly installments at the beginning of November to all Circulars 158 and 166 beneficiaries. 

BDL further stated that the provisions of these circulars will continue to apply as usual in December.

