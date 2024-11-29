Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-29 | 06:11
High views
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, November 29, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 7,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 6,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,415,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,455,000
Diesel: LBP 1,341,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,042,000

