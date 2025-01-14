Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14 | 02:19
High views
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 12,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 11,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,446,000 
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,486,000 
Diesel: LBP 1,354,000 
Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

