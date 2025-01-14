News
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14 | 02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 12,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 11,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,446,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,486,000
Diesel: LBP 1,354,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival
Previous
