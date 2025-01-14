Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 12,000, while diesel and gas prices increased by LBP 11,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,446,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,486,000

Diesel: LBP 1,354,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000