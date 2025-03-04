News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2020
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
04-03-2025 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 7,000, while diesel declined by LBP 2,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,466,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,506,000
Diesel: LBP 1,380,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Drop
Gasoline
Diesel
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Fuel prices fluctuate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-21
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25
Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanon's state media reports drone activity over Hermel
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanon's state media reports drone activity over Hermel
0
World News
03:50
EU proposes easing spending rules to boost defense investments
World News
03:50
EU proposes easing spending rules to boost defense investments
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
0
World News
2025-02-28
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
World News
2025-02-28
Vatican says Pope is resting after another peaceful night
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
07:23
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Riyadh, emphasizes strong ties with Saudi Arabia
2
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
Lebanon News
10:01
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
4
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:11
Israeli strike targets Tartus port in northwestern Syria: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
5
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
Middle East News
11:47
Three killed, 20 injured in explosion in Syria's Deir el-Zor: State news agency
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More