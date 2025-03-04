Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
04-03-2025 | 03:10
High views
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 7,000, while diesel declined by LBP 2,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,466,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,506,000
Diesel: LBP 1,380,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000

