Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Lebanon Economy
26-03-2025 | 15:49
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Lebanon's bondholders have chosen U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey as their financial advisor for potential debt negotiations, two informed sources told Reuters.
The country has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2019, when its financial system collapsed under the weight of massive government debt, leading to a sovereign default in 2020.
Hopes for progress in addressing Lebanon's prolonged default were revived in early February with the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
One of the sources said that six firms had submitted proposals to the group representing the bondholders, with Houlihan Lokey and GSA making the shortlist.
Lebanon has outstanding international bonds with a face value of $31.3 billion.
According to Tradeweb data, these bonds are currently trading at deeply distressed levels, between 16 and 17 cents on the dollar.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Bondholders
Houlihan Lokey
Financial
Advisor
Debt
