Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
World News
04-08-2025 | 11:18
Trump says to raise tariff on India over Russia oil purchases
President Donald Trump threatened Monday to "substantially" hike U.S. tariffs on Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil, days before his steeper levies on dozens of economies are expected to take effect.
"They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform. "Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA."
AFP
World News
raise
tariff
India
Russia
purchases
