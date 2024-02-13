News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli intelligence chief heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli intelligence chief heads to Cairo to discuss Gaza truce
Israeli officials confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday that the head of Israeli intelligence, David Barnea, will lead a delegation to Cairo for talks with their American and Egyptian counterparts regarding a proposed ceasefire amid escalating tensions over the war in Gaza.
Israeli officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, stated that Mossad director Barnea will meet with CIA director William Burns.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will join them in the Egyptian capital, who also served as Qatar's foreign minister and mediated a previous ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
On Monday, sources in Washington familiar with the developments confirmed that Burns is expected to arrive in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar after Israel rejected Hamas' initial offer last week.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue military pressure on Rafah in southern Gaza, where around 1.4 million people have sought refuge.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated on Monday that the United States "does not support a wide-scale military operation" there without a "credible plan" for civilians in Rafah.
Miller's remarks came hours after Israeli forces reclaimed two hostages held in the Gaza Strip in a deadly operation that resulted in the deaths of around 100 Palestinians, according to the Hamas health ministry.
Hamas claimed that some hostages were killed in recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, a claim that AFP could not independently verify.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Mossad
David Barnea
Cairo
Egypt
Intelligence
Gaza
Truce
War
Next
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
2023-11-28
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
US and Jordan throw their weight behind Gaza ceasefire effort ahead of new talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:49
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:49
ICC's prosecutor 'deeply concerned' by Rafah situation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-24
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
World News
2023-07-24
15 dead and 19 missing after boat sinks off the coast of Indonesia
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:48
More than 28,473 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7: Ministry
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-27
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
Variety and Tech
2023-11-27
Lebanese trailblazers shine in BBC's 100 Women of 2023: Aziza Sbaity and Amal Clooney make their mark
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
2
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
Press Highlights
01:04
Hariri in Beirut as a silent visitor: No Saudi pardon yet
3
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
06:01
Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP
4
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
Press Highlights
02:37
Saad Hariri's speech: Insights into the next phase
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanese army responds to discovery of unexploded Israeli missile in Habchit outskirts
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10
Hamas' armed wing says three hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Strategic location: What is the role of the UAE in Somalia?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More