News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers if no EU deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Spain to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers if no EU deal
Spain will impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank unilaterally if its European Union partners fail to reach an agreement on the issue, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday.
He said Spain, which has also been critical of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, will push for the approval of such sanctions during a meeting of EU's foreign ministers held in Brussels on Monday.
"If there's no agreement, Spain will proceed individually with these sanctions against the violent settlers," Albares told reporters before the meeting.
Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin said earlier on Monday he hoped the EU countries would unanimously approve these sanctions.
Last week, French authorities banned 28 Israeli settlers from entering the country, accusing them of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
UN figures show that daily settler attacks have more than doubled since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and the ensuing assault on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
While international attention has focused on that cross-border assault and Israel's subsequent war there, European officials have also expressed concern about rising violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Sanctions
Violent
Israeli
Settlers
EU
Deal
West Bank
Next
The ICJ begins hearings on Israeli occupation: Palestinian FM leads legal discourse
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Ireland: We hope for European consensus on sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violence
0
World News
2024-02-13
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
World News
2024-02-13
French Foreign Ministry: Sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-09
Prague and Budapest hold up EU move to sanction violent Israeli settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-09
Prague and Budapest hold up EU move to sanction violent Israeli settlers
0
World News
2024-02-05
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
World News
2024-02-05
Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:51
US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Middle East News
2023-12-21
Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"
Middle East News
2023-12-21
Macron in Jordan to show commitment to "fighting terrorism"
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-18
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
3
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
4
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
5
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
7
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
8
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More