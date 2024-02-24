Al-Quds Brigades engage in clashes with Israeli Army East of Khan Younis

2024-02-24 | 09:54
0min
Al-Quds Brigades engage in clashes with Israeli Army East of Khan Younis

In a recent development, Al-Quds Brigades have reported engaging in clashes with the Israeli army east of Khan Younis. 

According to their statement, the clashes involved the use of machine guns, anti-tank shells, and individual weaponry. 
