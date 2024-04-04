Israeli military suspends leave for all combat units, statement reports

Israel's military halted leave for all combat units on Thursday, it said in a statement, amid concerns of a possible escalation in violence after the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus this week drew threats of retaliation.



"In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all [...] combat units. The military is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements," the military said in a statement.



Reuters