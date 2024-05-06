UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNICEF warns of a &quot;catastrophic disaster&quot; for 600,000 children in Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

UNICEF warned on Monday that a military besiegement and ground incursion in Rafah would pose catastrophic risks to the 600,000 children currently taking shelter in the enclave with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continuing to deteriorate.

"More than 200 days of war have taken an unimaginable toll on the lives of children," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. 

"Rafah is now a city of children, who have nowhere safe to go in Gaza. If large scale military operations start, not only will children be at risk from the violence, but also from chaos and panic, and at a time where their physical and mental states are already weakened," she added.

Already, more than 14,000 children have been reportedly killed in this current conflict, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"About 65,000 children are estimated to have a pre-existing disability, including difficulties seeing, hearing, walking, understanding, and learning with almost 8,000 children less than 2 years of age are acutely malnourished," UNICEF reported.

UNICEF is also calling for "an immediate and long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of hostages, and an end to any grave violations against all children."

Click here to read the full article.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNICEF

Catastrophic

Disaster

Children

Rafah

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli strike on Rafah kills nine Palestinians
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24

Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32

White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

LBCI
World News
10:10

Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More