UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah

UNICEF warned on Monday that a military besiegement and ground incursion in Rafah would pose catastrophic risks to the 600,000 children currently taking shelter in the enclave with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continuing to deteriorate."More than 200 days of war have taken an unimaginable toll on the lives of children," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director."Rafah is now a city of children, who have nowhere safe to go in Gaza. If large scale military operations start, not only will children be at risk from the violence, but also from chaos and panic, and at a time where their physical and mental states are already weakened," she added.Already, more than 14,000 children have been reportedly killed in this current conflict, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health."About 65,000 children are estimated to have a pre-existing disability, including difficulties seeing, hearing, walking, understanding, and learning with almost 8,000 children less than 2 years of age are acutely malnourished," UNICEF reported.UNICEF is also calling for "an immediate and long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of hostages, and an end to any grave violations against all children." Click here to read the full article.