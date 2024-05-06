News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNICEF warns of a "catastrophic disaster" for 600,000 children in Rafah
UNICEF warned on Monday that a military besiegement and ground incursion in Rafah would pose catastrophic risks to the 600,000 children currently taking shelter in the enclave with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continuing to deteriorate.
"More than 200 days of war have taken an unimaginable toll on the lives of children," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.
"Rafah is now a city of children, who have nowhere safe to go in Gaza. If large scale military operations start, not only will children be at risk from the violence, but also from chaos and panic, and at a time where their physical and mental states are already weakened," she added.
Already, more than 14,000 children have been reportedly killed in this current conflict, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
"About 65,000 children are estimated to have a pre-existing disability, including difficulties seeing, hearing, walking, understanding, and learning with almost 8,000 children less than 2 years of age are acutely malnourished," UNICEF reported.
UNICEF is also calling for "an immediate and long-lasting humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of hostages, and an end to any grave violations against all children."
Click here
to read the full article.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNICEF
Catastrophic
Disaster
Children
Rafah
Gaza
Next
Israeli strike on Rafah kills nine Palestinians
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24
Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-24
Israeli media expect attack on Gaza's Rafah soon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
'Mass casualties' in Gaza: Women and children among victims, Civil Defense reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Israel to buy tents for nearly 500,000 Gazans before Rafah assault
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:32
White House: Netanyahu agrees to reopen Gaza crossing for humanitarian aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rebuilding Gaza: The roadmap to recovery after war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
World News
10:10
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
World News
10:10
Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
4
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More