Iranians see 'regime is much weaker' than they thought, Netanyahu says

Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 15:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranians see &#39;regime is much weaker&#39; than they thought, Netanyahu says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranians see 'regime is much weaker' than they thought, Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iranians' perception of their government had changed, saying they now saw it was "much weaker than they thought."

"They understand that the regime is much weaker than they thought -- they realize it, and that could lead to results," the prime minister said during a press conference.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

LBCI Next
Iran vows more 'devastating' operations against Israel's 'vital targets'
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-17

IAEA chief says Iran, US 'don't have much time' to secure deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-26

UN assessment shows less than 5% of Gaza's cropland is useable

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:01

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
16:01

Cyprus receives requests to help evacuate Portugal, Slovakia citizens from Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
15:52

New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV

LBCI
Middle East News
15:48

Three Iranian Red Crescent workers killed in Israeli strike in Tehran, Mehr reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season

LBCI
World News
11:57

Trump says Iran should negotiate 'before it's too late'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-15

Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief, Netanyahu tells Fox News

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-15

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More