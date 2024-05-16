South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 09:58
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza

South Africa requested on Thursday from the United Nations International Court of Justice to impose new emergency measures on Israel, stating that the Rafah attack is "part of the final stage of destroying Gaza."

Vusi Madonsela, South Africa's ambassador to the court, said, "The genocide committed by Israel is continuing at a rapid pace and has just reached a new and horrifying stage."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

South Africa

ICJ

Israel

Genocide

Gaza

United Nations

