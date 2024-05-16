News
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza
South Africa requested on Thursday from the United Nations International Court of Justice to impose new emergency measures on Israel, stating that the Rafah attack is "part of the final stage of destroying Gaza."
Vusi Madonsela, South Africa's ambassador to the court, said, "The genocide committed by Israel is continuing at a rapid pace and has just reached a new and horrifying stage."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
South Africa
ICJ
Israel
Genocide
Gaza
United Nations
