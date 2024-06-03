UNRWA reports forced displacement of over 1 million from Rafah

Forced displacement has pushed over 1 million people away from Rafah.
Thousands of families now shelter in damaged & destroyed facilities in Khan Younis, where @UNRWA keeps providing essential services despite increasing challenges. Conditions are unspeakable.#CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/qRVnWmfZSr
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 3, 2024
