UNRWA reports forced displacement of over 1 million from Rafah

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported on X that forced displacement has driven over 1 million people from Rafah.



The agency highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis as thousands of families now find refuge in Khan Younis, sheltering in damaged and destroyed facilities.



The organization has emphasized the dire situation on the ground, describing the living conditions as "unspeakable."



As the crisis unfolds, UNRWA stated that it is committed to supporting the affected families and addressing their urgent needs amid increasing challenges.

